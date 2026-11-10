Source: CPAC (screenshot)

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada’s growing economic ties with China pose fewer security risks than its relationship with the U.S., despite previously calling Beijing Canada’s greatest security threat.

Carney made that comparison in the run-up to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China (November 18-19).

“We’ll discuss our economic partnership, which is something that is deepening but has clear guardrails in terms of the areas in which we’re involved,” Carney told reporters.

“In terms of the security risks of our partnership, they are much, much, much, much less than the security risks, for example, of the United States,” he declared.