Outgoing B.C. Premier David Eby signed orders terminating the appointments of 152 of his most loyal supporters, his own political staffers, in his final days in office, potentially leaving taxpayers with another multimillion-dollar severance bill.

The final cost has not been disclosed, but it could exceed the $13.6 million paid to outgoing BC Liberal appointees when the NDP took power in 2017. Keep reading.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser is refusing to split the Liberals’ MAID legislation, despite Conservative warnings that its advance-request provisions will lead to assisted death for dementia patients who have lost the capacity to consent.

The bill would also permanently exclude people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, but critics argue the two issues should be debated separately. Keep reading.

Newly disclosed internal records reveal that multiple Canadian veterans considered medical assistance in dying because of their struggles accessing services from Veterans Affairs Canada.

One veteran told the Office of the Veterans Ombud they had asked for MAID because dealing with the department was an “endless nightmare,” while internal correspondence shows officials carefully weighed how to address complaints and concerns about a broader systemic review. Keep reading.

Poland and NATO say Russia was behind three projectiles — two missiles and a drone — that crossed Polish airspace during overnight attacks on Ukraine, with the missiles landing on Polish territory.

No casualties or critical infrastructure damage were reported, but the incident raises the risk of escalation because an armed attack on Poland could trigger NATO’s collective-defence clause, potentially drawing Canada and other allies into a direct conflict with Russia. Keep reading.

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