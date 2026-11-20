Credit: Canadian Armed Forces Combat Camera ( Sergeant Vincent Carbonneau )

“I asked for MAID because I can’t deal with Veterans Affairs. It’s a long nightmare that will never end.”

That’s what a Canadian veteran told the Office of the Veterans Ombud. They were asking for medical assistance in dying (MAID) due to their frustrations dealing with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

The complaint was received in December 2022, during a scandal over a Veterans Affairs employee who had inappropriately raised the possibility of medical assistance in dying with veterans.

It is among the cases documented in a 712-page access to information disclosure reviewed by Juno News.

Internal emails between the Veterans Ombud’s office and Veterans Affairs reveal that officials received multiple complaints from veterans who were considering MAID because of difficulties getting services.

The correspondence also reveals how carefully officials weighed what they were prepared to say about those complaints.