Justice Minister Sean Fraser refuses to split the Liberals’ MAID bill, despite Conservative warnings that dementia patients who’ve lost capacity to consent could qualify and might otherwise change their minds.

Fraser and Health Minister Marjorie Michel faced questions Thursday before the House of Commons justice committee, two days after MPs advanced Bill C-41.

The legislation would permanently exclude those whose only underlying medical condition is a mental illness from MAID, but it would allow the eligible to apply for ‘assisted suicide’ in advance — something which Conservatives argue should be debated in a separate bill given it’s a separate issue entirely.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton pressed Fraser on why the Liberals were bringing the measures together when only one of them has a legislative deadline.

“Why are you not splitting the bill? Why are you forcing parliamentarians to proceed with what you acknowledge is a complex issue on a timeline that doesn’t need to be in place for advance requests,” Lawton asked.