ProLife Alberta is combating pro-choice activists with a cheeky billboard campaign along the QE2 Highway, countering their “It’s Your Choice” message with two words: “Choose Life.”

“They say, ‘It’s your choice.’ We say, ‘Choose life,’” reads Prolife Alberta’s fundraising appeal.

The group plans to park its ad-bearing trailer just beyond an AB for Abortion billboard advocating greater abortion access.

“Drivers will see ‘It’s Your Choice.’ And then, immediately afterward: ‘Choose Life,’” Prolife Alberta executive director Richard Dur told LifeSiteNews.

The organization selected the slogan after considering alternatives including “What About My Choice?” and “Choice.”