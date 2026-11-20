Source: X (Visigrad)

During Russia’s overnight missile and drone attacks on Ukraine on Thursday and into Friday morning, three projectiles crossed Polish airspace. However, though they crashed into Poland, officials are reporting no casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte say they have identified Russia as being behind the airstrikes and identified some of the missiles used as Kh-101 missiles.

Poland is a member of NATO, meaning that an armed attack against the country could trigger Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which considers an attack against one member an attack against all. Invoking the collective defence provision could potentially draw NATO allies, including Canada and the United States, into a direct military confrontation with Russia.

Russia acknowledged airstrikes on Ukraine but has not commented on the missiles hitting Poland at the time of publication.

The U.S. has also refrained from commenting at this time. ​Global Affairs Canada was also not immediately available for comment.