The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was targeted in a cyberattack days after it confirmed that Russia would remain barred from the 2027 World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta.

The federation’s website displayed an image of Russian hockey players alongside a message criticizing the ban before the image was taken offline. Keep reading.

A local media outlet published messages from the man identified in a Liberal scandal involving a frame-up of former Conservative MP Ryan Williams, contradicting Liberal MP Chris Mallette’s narrative that the man had no role in his campaign.

The Intelligence shared messages that Steven Solarz sent to Belleville-area media, informing them that he was leading Mallette’s campaign communications, followed by weeks of press releases on Mallette’s behalf from Solarz. Keep reading.

Conservative MP David Bexte criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government during question period over its commitment of up to $560 million toward a tropical rainforest conservation initiative launched in Brazil by the socialist government.

Bexte questioned the government’s spending priorities at a time when Canadian families are struggling to afford groceries, saying the government was giving money to “communists”. Keep reading.

The Carney government is holding confidential discussions with Meta about potentially restoring Canadian news content to Facebook and Instagram after the company blocked news in response to the Liberals’ Online News Act in 2023.

Culture Minister Marc Miller declined to disclose details after reports that Ottawa and Meta were close to an agreement to exempt the company from the legislation, before Canada-U.S. trade negotiations collapsed in August. Keep reading.

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