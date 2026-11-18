Source: Wikimedia Commons (CIA HQ in Langley, Virginia)

Over the last few days, a bomb with a potential one-mile blast radius, due to its location in an ethanol facility, was found in Peoria, Illinois; concerns emerged over a potential “dirty bomb” explosion in Washington, D.C.; the CIA and NSA both experienced issues; and a series of cyberattacks rocked American companies in a matter of hours.

The bomb was found at a BioUrja Renewables ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday.

According to Peoria police, the bomb incident is currently being investigated, but they confirmed that it was a credible threat.

​“As a precautionary measure, the Peoria Police Department is urging anyone who lives or works within a one-mile radius of the facility to evacuate their homes and businesses immediately until further notice,” Police told residents on Friday.

​A second bomb threat was called in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, though police stated that the “suspicious device” was determined to be just a commercial firework, according to local reporting.

Since Monday, a new cyberattack has also compromised 178 organizations, a municipal government in Maine was shut down due to “cybersecurity issues”, and a New Hampshire hospital confirmed a “cyber incident”.