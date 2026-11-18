Source: CPAC

Conservative MP for Bow River, Alberta, David Bexte, laid into Prime Minister Mark Carney in a fiery question period exchange, drawing attention to Canadian families struggling to afford groceries while, at the same time, loaning $560 million to the “communists” running Brazil to preserve the rainforest.

​“A single father’s grocery checkout: milk, bread, ground beef, blueberries, potatoes, butter, carrots. The price adds up. When the juice boxes scan, dread. He’s over budget. Picture him holding up the line with his kids, telling the cashier he can’t afford it,” Bexte said.

“Meanwhile, the prime minister just pledged over half a billion dollars to communists in Brazil for a Save the Trees fundraiser.”

​The federal Liberal government announced the initiative on Sunday, pledging an “initial contribution of up to $560 million over four years” to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, which was launched at the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, last year in November.