Source: X (Marc Miller)

Culture Minister Marc Miller won’t disclose details of the government’s talks with Meta amid reports that the Liberals were close to a deal that woud restore Canadian news on Facebook and Instagram in exchange for an exemption from federal legislation.

Miller said Wednesday that talks with Meta remain confidential, a day after Politico reported Ottawa and Meta were close to an agreement before Canada-U.S. trade talks collapsed in August.

“Meta could always put news back online. They are the ones who removed it,” Miller said in French.