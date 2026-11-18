Source: Facebook (Bay of Quinte Federal Liberals)

Local media have revealed holes in the Bay of Quinte Liberal MP’s narrative after his opponent, a former Conservative MP, uncovered a scandal involving Liberal operatives who framed him for “dirty tricks” in the last federal election.

​The Intelligencer, a local Belleville and region paper, revealed messages from the operative that directly contradict statements from Liberal MP Chris Malette, who said he didn’t know about the domains and the “individual” behind them held no official role on his campaign team.