Source: Generated with AI

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was targeted in a cyberattack after a pro-Russia message appeared on its website, just days after the organization confirmed Russia would be excluded from the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta.

The federation’s website displayed an image of Russian hockey players alongside a message accusing the IIHF of being afraid to compete against Russia. The message read, “Scared to face Russia? You banned the only team you can’t beat.”

The website was then taken offline, displaying a temporary maintenance notice.