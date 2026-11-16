Brookfield Corporation, the parent company holding Brookfield Asset Management, the company PM Mark Carney stepped down as chair of before entering the Liberal leadership race, reported a nearly 500% increase in third-quarter profits, earning US$1.3 billion compared to US$219 million during the same period last year.

The surge in profits is renewing scrutiny of Carney’s standing financial ties to the company, including stock-linked compensation and a future payment from a Brookfield investment fund. Keep reading.

A new human rights report alleges that at least 18 Chinese overseas associations are operating as police monitoring sites across Canada, raising concerns about potential Beijing-linked surveillance and intimidation.

None of the associations appear on Ottawa’s foreign influence registry, prompting NDP MP Jenny Kwan to call for a federal investigation into the allegations. Keep reading.

The Edmonton Public Library is criticizing Alberta’s new restrictions on sexually explicit library materials, calling the province’s child-protection measures censorship.

The regulations, taking effect January 1, 2027, will restrict access to materials containing visual depictions of sexual acts, but library officials argue the rules limit Albertans’ freedom to access information. Keep reading.

Liberal Culture Minister Marc Miller clashed with CTV host Vassy Kapelos during an interview about the Carney government’s $600-million cultural funding plan, refusing to provide a timeline for when foreign streaming giants would be required to contribute.

Despite Ottawa's review of the regulations for more than five months, Miller declined to give a clear answer when pressed, telling Kapelos, “I’m answering on behalf of Canadians who elected me.” Keep reading.

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