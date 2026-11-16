Juno News

Juno News

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Harold B.'s avatar
Harold B.
7h

Lets be clear here and not naive . Brookfield is Carney's company and he is still is very much in total control . This guy has lied and refused to prove or show any evidence for this and numerous other things it is hard to believe he has not been removed or investigated . But then he really is pretty much a dictator who answers to no one . He does what he wants and goes where he wants and is bleeding our country dry and then will leave . It looks like our new masters will be the EU and or China . Will the US care .

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Jim Cassidy's avatar
Jim Cassidy
4h

Carney is a globalist dictator who doesn’t even discuss what he is doing with his own ministers who Carney views as only useful for votes. Most of them are completely incompetent-Joly, Gary, Sean, Gregor, Lena, Marc, Philippe etc. He is pursuing his personal agenda, destroying our relationship with the largest market on which 1 in 5 jobs depend, destroying auto sector, callingvUS a security risk more than communist China who imprison Cdns, have police stations throughout Canada, import fentanyl, interfere in all elections, commit genocide against Ughars and pollute the air with coal more than any other country while Carney punishes Cdn businesses with industrial carbon taxes, carbon capture BS while the earth has become healthier as CO2 has risen, Canada makes up 1% of world carbon emissions. Housing starts complete failure, food inflation, unemployment especially youth, food bank usage and bankruptcies all climbing while this dictator gives billions to other countries based on borrowed and printed money. How anyone who loves Canada can support this conflicted and corrupt snake is unimaginable!

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