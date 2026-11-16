Brookfield’s profits soar nearly 500% under Carney gov
Brookfield Corporation, the parent company holding Brookfield Asset Management, the company PM Mark Carney stepped down as chair of before entering the Liberal leadership race, reported a nearly 500% increase in third-quarter profits, earning US$1.3 billion compared to US$219 million during the same period last year.
The surge in profits is renewing scrutiny of Carney’s standing financial ties to the company, including stock-linked compensation and a future payment from a Brookfield investment fund. Keep reading.
Report alleges expanding Beijing-linked police network in Canada
A new human rights report alleges that at least 18 Chinese overseas associations are operating as police monitoring sites across Canada, raising concerns about potential Beijing-linked surveillance and intimidation.
None of the associations appear on Ottawa’s foreign influence registry, prompting NDP MP Jenny Kwan to call for a federal investigation into the allegations. Keep reading.
Edmonton Public Library calls child-protection rules “censorship”
The Edmonton Public Library is criticizing Alberta’s new restrictions on sexually explicit library materials, calling the province’s child-protection measures censorship.
The regulations, taking effect January 1, 2027, will restrict access to materials containing visual depictions of sexual acts, but library officials argue the rules limit Albertans’ freedom to access information. Keep reading.
Liberal minister snaps at CTV host over $600M streaming plan
Liberal Culture Minister Marc Miller clashed with CTV host Vassy Kapelos during an interview about the Carney government’s $600-million cultural funding plan, refusing to provide a timeline for when foreign streaming giants would be required to contribute.
Despite Ottawa's review of the regulations for more than five months, Miller declined to give a clear answer when pressed, telling Kapelos, “I’m answering on behalf of Canadians who elected me.” Keep reading.
Lets be clear here and not naive . Brookfield is Carney's company and he is still is very much in total control . This guy has lied and refused to prove or show any evidence for this and numerous other things it is hard to believe he has not been removed or investigated . But then he really is pretty much a dictator who answers to no one . He does what he wants and goes where he wants and is bleeding our country dry and then will leave . It looks like our new masters will be the EU and or China . Will the US care .
Carney is a globalist dictator who doesn’t even discuss what he is doing with his own ministers who Carney views as only useful for votes. Most of them are completely incompetent-Joly, Gary, Sean, Gregor, Lena, Marc, Philippe etc. He is pursuing his personal agenda, destroying our relationship with the largest market on which 1 in 5 jobs depend, destroying auto sector, callingvUS a security risk more than communist China who imprison Cdns, have police stations throughout Canada, import fentanyl, interfere in all elections, commit genocide against Ughars and pollute the air with coal more than any other country while Carney punishes Cdn businesses with industrial carbon taxes, carbon capture BS while the earth has become healthier as CO2 has risen, Canada makes up 1% of world carbon emissions. Housing starts complete failure, food inflation, unemployment especially youth, food bank usage and bankruptcies all climbing while this dictator gives billions to other countries based on borrowed and printed money. How anyone who loves Canada can support this conflicted and corrupt snake is unimaginable!