Liberal Culture Minister Marc Miller lost it on CTV News host Vassy Kapelos over the Carney government’s $600M cultural funding plan, refusing to say when the foreign streaming giants would be required to pay their cut.

During a heated Monday interview on CTV’s Power Play, Kapelos pressed Miller for a timeline for revising the regulations. That’s over five months after Ottawa announced it would reconsider the mandatory industry contribution.

“I’d like to get it out as quickly as possible. I want to get it right,” Miller said.

But when Kapelos pointed out that the government had been reviewing the rules again since June, Miller was quite happy to say no more.

“Well, it means I’m not gonna tell you what it means,” Miller shot back.

“And why not? I’m asking on behalf of Canadians,” Kapelos replied.

“Well, I’m answering on behalf of Canadians who elected me,” Miller responded.