Source: Wikimedia Commons

After all flights in and most bound for the U.S. were grounded for “extraordinary circumstances,” the flight ban was lifted after just over four hours. U.S. officials are ruling out cyberattacks and attributing the communications disruption to a contractor’s replacement of copper telecommunications lines.

After weeks of back-to-back cyberattacks on grocery stores, banks and blood banks, concerns arose that the incident couldn’t have been tied to cyberattacks, but when asked whether the inconsistencies were caused by a cyberattack, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the government doesn’t believe cyberattacks were involved.

“Once we were able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online,” Duffy said during a press conference on Saturday. “So, we don’t believe this was cyber at all.”