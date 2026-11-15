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The Edmonton Public Library (EPL) is accusing Alberta’s government of censorship over new provincial restrictions on sexually explicit library materials, saying the rules limit Albertans’ freedom to access information.

“These restrictions effectively amount to censorship, limiting all Albertans’ freedom to access information, and we will continue to speak out against them,” said EPL CEO Sharon Day in a November 12 statement.

The restrictions stem from Bill 28, the Municipal Affairs and Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, which amended Alberta’s Libraries Act and gave the province authority to regulate age-based access to public library materials.

Under the new regulations, which take effect January 1, 2027, public libraries across Alberta must restrict access to materials containing visual depictions of sexual acts, as defined by the provincial government.