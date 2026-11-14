A new report alleges at least 18 Chinese overseas associations in Canada are serving as police monitoring sites, four years after similar allegations first surfaced. But none appeared on Ottawa’s foreign influence registry, which listed just five entries nationwide as of November 9.

The registry doesn’t catalogue suspected overseas police stations; it covers certain foreign-directed efforts to influence Canadian politics or government. An association’s absence alone doesn’t prove wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, the findings led Vancouver East NDP MP Jenny Kwan to call for an investigation into suspected Beijing-linked surveillance and intimidation on Canadian soil.

“These allegations warrant immediate attention,” Kwan wrote in a November 6 letter to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner Anton Boegman.