Brookfield Corporation’s third-quarter profits surged nearly 500 per cent, renewing scrutiny of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s financial ties to the investment giant.

Brookfield reported US$1.305 billion in net income attributable to shareholders Thursday, up 496 per cent from US$219 million a year earlier.

Carney stepped down as chair of Brookfield Asset Management, a separately listed company majority-owned by Brookfield Corporation, in January 2025.

However, parliamentary testimony subsequently revealed that Carney held stock-linked compensation and was entitled to a future payment from a Brookfield investment fund.

While Carney has left the company, serious questions remain about his continuing financial interests and whether he stands to benefit from Brookfield’s performance.