Nearly the entirety of NATO’s Canadian-led brigade in Latvia is being deployed toward the country’s eastern border with Russia and Belarus as part of a military exercise.

The deployment includes infantry, medics, engineers and tanks, which will help build NATO defences along the alliance’s eastern front. Keep reading.

A major wave of cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe has caused food spoilage, with stores in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Estonia reporting disruptions.

Hackers remotely manipulated refrigeration controls, raising temperatures in some units to 50°C, just weeks after a similar attack affected hundreds of supermarkets in France. Keep reading.

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The Ontario government says it will not share the taxpayer-funded audit into OSAP funding at private career colleges with the public, leaving those harmed unable to read the findings.

The decision follows a move by Progressive Conservative members to reject a proposal for the Auditor General to independently investigate the spending and the ministry’s oversight. Keep reading.

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling for criminal accountability over alleged fraud involving Ontario’s international student recruitment and private college system.

Kenney says Canadians have been exploited by a system in which public colleges partnered with private institutions to bring in large numbers of foreign students, demanding that those responsible face jail time. Keep reading.

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