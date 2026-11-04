Juno News

Juno News

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Harold B.'s avatar
Harold B.
2hEdited

This is really bad . This war is the EU (globalist) who started it against Russia . We have nothing to do with it . Our troops are going to be nothing but cannon fodder .

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John
10m

When the war in Ukraine started, I wrote several letters to my Conservative MP, pointing out that we had no strategic interest in Ukraine, and would be best off being neutral with respect to this conflict.

He wrote back to tell me that not only did he support the war, his daughter was in Ukraine supporting the war effort.

I despair as it seems that all of our political class supports these foreign adventures.

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