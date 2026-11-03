Source: Pexels (Rafael Minguet Delgado)

Hackers targeted supermarket refrigeration across Europe, leading to mass food spoilage. The incident exposed weaknesses in the systems that businesses depend on to keep their shelves stocked and monitor basic food preservation.

The wave struck in the early hours on November 2, affecting businesses in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Estonia. Attackers remotely manipulated refrigeration controls, with some stores reporting settings raised to 50°C.

And it’s not the first time. The attacks came just three weeks after a similar wave of cyberattacks hit France. The Paris prosecutor’s office said the October incident involved around 700 victims.