Source: X (Doug Ford)

Ontario’s colleges and universities minister will keep a government-commissioned Ontario Student Assistance Program audit confidential, leaving taxpayers unable to examine the findings behind a sweeping student funding freeze.

Minister of Universities and Colleges Nolan Quinn said Tuesday he would not release KPMG’s audit of financial aid use at private career colleges once it is completed, citing confidentiality. He said the province would act on the results.

Yesterday, Progressive Conservative members used their majority on the legislature’s public accounts committee to reject a proposal asking Ontario’s auditor general to investigate OSAP spending at private career colleges and whether the ministry properly monitored the money.

MPP Jess Dixon said another audit might duplicate KPMG’s work and complicate existing investigations.

Ontario hired KPMG in August.