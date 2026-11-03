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Cathy Simpson's avatar
Cathy Simpson
2h

We need to get our own house in order and stay away from the EU!

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
3h

The EU is a non-elected parliament with an appointed leader, Ursula V.

This political body has absolute dictatorial control over its member states and populations.

Why would anyone person let lone any country be part or “associated” with dictators. History has shown only the worst outcomes.

Canada’s current dictator Mark Carney is already excessive, repressive and destructive, thank you very much.

The EU is nothing more than a financial black hole which needs more $$$ for its draconian needs.

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