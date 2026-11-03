Source: Pexels (Aesthos AR)

A 17-year-old Alberta youth has been arrested following an RCMP investigation into alleged online correspondence with people affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, commonly known as ISIS.

The teenager was arrested on October 26 after the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, known as INSET, began investigating the communications in February.

Police have initiated proceedings seeking a terrorism peace bond under a provision dealing with fear that someone may commit a terrorism offence. The youth was released with conditions and was scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on November 3.