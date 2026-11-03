Source: CPAC

Former Immigration Minister and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling for jail time over alleged irregularities in international student recruitment in Ontario, adding that Canadians and newcomers have paid the price for a broken immigration system.

“I want to see people go to jail for this,” Kenney said during a CPAC Open Question interview that aired on October 30. “There’s clearly massive fraud that was involved there.”

During the interview, Kenney remarked on the unfolding public colleges scandal and their partnerships with private institutions.

“Who’s going to be held accountable amongst these primarily Ontario community colleges that surged hundreds of thousands of foreign students through agreements they had with dodgy private diploma mills and all of the associated scams?”

“Many people were exploited,” he said.