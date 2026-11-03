PM Mark Carney has agreed to pursue closer cooperation between Canadian and European digital identity systems as part of a broader partnership with the EU.

The October 30 agreement commits both sides to working toward mutual recognition of digital IDs and credentials, as well as connecting cross-border payment systems, suggesting a potential universal CBDC down the line. Keep reading.

German Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson is warning Canadians against pursuing closer integration with the European Union, telling them to “run” from the proposed arrangement.

Anderson criticized the EU over its impact on industry and free speech, while Latvian MEP Rihards Kols has also voiced opposition to the proposed associate membership. Keep reading.

Make Yourself Heard!

Demand a Referendum on EU Associate Membership

Sign the Petition

Carney says Canada will contribute an initial $775 million toward the European Union’s $140-billion Ukraine Support Loan — a sign of what’s to come as part of the EU.

However, Ottawa has not disclosed whether the contribution will be a payment, loan or guarantee, and no signed agreement or payment schedule has been publicly confirmed. Keep reading.

An Alberta advisory panel has recommended a new electoral map that would restore two rural ridings while creating three hybrid constituencies combining parts of Lethbridge with surrounding southern Alberta communities.

The panel argues the changes reflect shared agricultural and economic interests across the region, while NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is furious, saying the proposal undermines urban representation and vows to challenge it in court.

The recommendations will now go before the legislature ahead of the October 2027 provincial election. Keep reading.

Share