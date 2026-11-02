Source: X (screenshot enhanced)

Speaking in Strasbourg, German Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson had choice words about what EU membership would really entail and a clear message for Canadians.

“All I have to say about that [is] whenever the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is trying to claw her fingers into yet another people [so] that she can pretty much ruin their industry — censorship and all the perks that come with being a member of the EU Parliament — my advice would actually be to the Canadian people: Run. Run as far as and as fast as you possibly can,” MEP Christine Anderson said.

MEP Christine Anderson isn’t alone in her criticism of the prospective associate membership deal, either. Latvian MEP Rihards Kols has also spoken out.