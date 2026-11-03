Source: Wikimedia Commons

Alberta's proposed electoral boundary changes would bring Lethbridge and surrounding rural communities together in new hybrid ridings, recognizing the shared economic interests that connect southern Alberta rather than focusing on urban homogeneity.

An advisory panel released its recommendations Monday, proposing a new electoral map that would restore two rural ridings previously slated for elimination while combining portions of Lethbridge with surrounding rural communities.

Under the proposed changes, Lethbridge would retain one entirely urban riding, alongside three hybrid ridings that would connect parts of the city with communities across southern Alberta.