Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to pursue closer co-operation on Canadian and European digital identity systems as part of a broad new EU partnership, which also covers cross-border payments. This will, of course, raise all sorts of questions about privacy and parliamentary oversight.

The October 30 joint statement (announced following the Canada-EU summit in Montreal) commits both governments to pursuing mutual recognition of digital identities and to connecting the payment systems across borders.

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Under paragraph 26, the two governments commit to “work towards mutual recognition” of digital identity, digital credentials, and trust services (which would, in effect, mean that a digital credential issued in one jurisdiction would be acceptable in the other).