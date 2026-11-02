Source: X (Franco Terrazzano)

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation hit Ottawa with its massive Debt Clock on Monday, pointing out that Canada’s federal debt of $1.3 trillion is up $2,000 per second as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to release his budget on November 5.

“Taxpayers have a simple message for the federal government ahead of the budget: Stop overspending, stop the borrowing spree and stop the Debt Clock,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano.

“We brought the Debt Clock to Ottawa to warn every Member of Parliament about the $1.3-trillion debt problem.”

According to the CTF, Canada’s federal debt is growing by $179 million a day, leaving each Canadian with a $32,700 share of the debt.

Servicing that debt is also costing taxpayers billions.