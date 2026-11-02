Source: Facebook (Michael Barrett)

Just over a week before Remembrance Day, Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal government to reverse a decision that grants a $12 million security contract to a U.S. firm “linked to the Trump administration,” which they say could have instead been given to a long-standing Canadian firm that is the largest employer of Canadian veterans in the country.

Conservative MP and Veterans Affairs critic Michael Barrett told reporters in Ottawa on Monday about the Conservatives’ opposition day motion, which aims to “give the Liberals an opportunity to do the right thing” and renew a security contract with the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires instead of the U.S.-linked firm.