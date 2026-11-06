The Liberals’ proposed Bill C-22 could give authorities expanded access to information held by a wide range of digital service providers, including banks, dating apps, gaming platforms, doctors and AI companies.

The Liberal Public Safety Minister defended the bill before a Senate committee, acknowledging that its definition of electronic service providers was made deliberately broad. Keep reading.

International economic law professor David Collins warned MPs that Canada’s proposed EU associate membership could transfer some law-making authority from Ottawa to Brussels and come with substantial financial costs.

Appearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Collins argued the cons far outweigh any benefits, while the arrangement itself remains too vague to properly assess. Keep reading.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is warning Ottawa against making commitments under its proposed EU partnership that could affect provincial constitutional powers without consultation.

Smith’s press secretary says provinces must be equal partners in negotiations involving their jurisdictions, while Smith has described Carney’s EU ambitions as “bananas.” Keep reading.

An independent provincial inspection found that five of nine priority recommendations from a 2015–2016 review of Calgary’s water utility were withheld from city councillors after then-mayor Naheed Nenshi and his chief of staff received the report.

The recommendations included stronger financial governance and independent oversight and suggest that more could have been done under Nenshi to address weaknesses before the catastrophic Bearspaw South Feeder Main failures in 2024 and 2025. Keep reading.

Budget 2026 projects a $62.3-billion federal deficit this fiscal year, while annual interest costs on Canada’s debt are expected to climb from $60.2 billion to $85.5 billion by 2030–31.

The government’s improved deficit forecast partly relies on $12.4 billion in reduced expected program spending that has not been tied to specific cuts. Keep reading.

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