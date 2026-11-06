Juno News

Juno News

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Austin's avatar
Austin
2h

The Liberals have been working overtime for quite some time, to control and monitor the lives of Canadians. More and more like the communist party in China everyday.

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Leroy's avatar
Leroy
12mEdited

Surveillance is a 2 way street. The Liberal Nomenklatura are also very easy to monitor. Their inflated egos make them stand out exceptionally. If they think they are able to spy on their employers, Canadians, logically the converse is also true. This is obvious to anyone who knows anything about surveillance in the digital age.

Look at how the ISA used Hik Vision to surveil the IRGC leadership using their own systems.

I guarantee the PLA already know more about the Liberal Nomenklatura that seek to dominate and divide Canadians than the Liberal Government of Canada(LGOC) does.

The punks, deviates and weirdos in (LGOC) are at best incompetent at this task.

I think it would be entertaining for YouTube "auditors" to show the Liberal Nomenklatura how easily they can be monitored in the open lawfully.

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