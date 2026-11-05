Source: Wikimedia Commons

The report in question, written by David Goldie, the independent inspector appointed by Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams, raises serious questions about decisions made during Naheed Nenshi’s mayoralty and the City of Calgary’s failure to address longstanding weaknesses before two catastrophic water main failures.

Calgary’s water utility was warned nearly a decade before the Bearspaw South Feeder Main failures of 2024 and 2025 that its financial management and governance structure needed significant reform.

But an independent provincial inspection found that five of the nine priority recommendations from a 2015–2016 consulting review were deliberately withheld from city councillors after then-mayor Naheed Nenshi and his chief of staff received the report.