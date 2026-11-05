Source: X (Gary Anandasangaree)

From dating apps and daycares to gaming platforms and AI, the Liberals’ sweeping surveillance bill could reach deep into nearly every aspect of Canadians’ digital lives — and government officials admit its scope is deliberately broad.

At a Senate hearing Monday, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree defended Bill C-22, saying it must keep pace with technological change.

“The term electronic service provider is deliberately broad,” he told senators.

The Lawful Access Act, 2026, would expand authorities’ access to subscriber information and require certain digital service providers to retain data or help investigations technically.