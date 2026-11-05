Source: The Legislative Assembly of Manitoba

Manitoba PC justice critic Wayne Balcaen says NDP MLA Billie Cross’s apology for her controversial “let them steal” remarks is not enough, calling on Premier Wab Kinew and Justice Minister Matt Wiebe to also address the comments amid concerns over the province’s handling of property crime.

In an interview with Juno News, Balcaen, a former Brandon police chief, argued the remarks reflected the NDP government’s broader approach to crime.

“The apology needed to come not only from her, but also from, I believe, the Justice Minister and from the Premier,” Balcaen said.

During an October 29 debate in the Manitoba Legislature, Seine River MLA Billie Cross told members that retail employees should not risk their lives confronting suspected shoplifters.

“Someone comes in. They want to steal. Let them steal. It’s not worth your life,” Cross said.