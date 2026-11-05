Source: European Commission’s Audiovisual Service

David Collins, a Professor of International Economic Law, warned parliamentarians that Canada’s still-undefined “associate membership” status with the European Union is likely to result in the erosion of Canada’s sovereignty and a cost of admission into Europe’s economic zone.

During a House of Commons foreign affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, Collins told the committee that he can’t properly assess Canada’s potential associate membership, alliance or partnership with the EU as Prime Minister Mark Carney still hasn’t revealed what the details of such a partnership could look like.

However, Collins warned that any partnership beyond the existing trade agreement is likely to result in legislation being dictated from Brussels rather than Ottawa in several cases.

“We have no clear idea precisely what these terms mean,” Collins said. “I’m also dismayed that Prime Minister Carney has continuously emphasized the importance of preserving Canada’s sovereignty; this was purportedly why Canada did not sign a trade agreement with the U.S. in September, only for him to be prepared to yield it so readily to the EU.”

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