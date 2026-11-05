Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is warning Mark Carney not to encroach on provincial rights as he pursues a far-reaching EU deal. Smith went so far as to call his EU aspirations “bananas”.

In a statement to Juno News, Smith’s press secretary, Ryan Fournier, warned Ottawa not to make international commitments that affect Alberta’s constitutional powers without the province’s involvement.

“While we support securing more investment and strengthening trade ties with Europe, the federal government cannot make commitments in areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction without a provincial agreement or consultation,” Fournier said.

“Provinces and territories must be equal partners with the federal government in these discussions to ensure provincial rights and autonomy are respected.”