Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Sager's avatar
Ed Sager
5h

Millions for a comic book?

Reply
Share
DWS's avatar
DWS
4h

Pedos should get jail not an expensive archive. I wonder if he’ll include the rcmp report that found child porn on JT’s phone during a routine inspection

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.