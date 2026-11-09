The Carney government is setting aside $12 million in taxpayer funding over four years to acquire, preserve and make public the records of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite projecting a $62.3-billion deficit in the latest budget.

Despite the sizeable investment, however, Ottawa has not said when the collection will become publicly accessible or how the money will be divided. Trudeau could also potentially qualify for a tax credit if he donates eligible archival materials. Keep reading.

Liberal MP Hedy Fry reported a $1,422 taxpayer-funded expense for a Valentine’s Day dinner and meeting at a Vancouver waterfront restaurant in February 2024.

The parliamentary disclosure lists two attendees and says the dinner was to discuss constituency issues with stakeholders, but it does not identify the guests or provide a breakdown of the bill. Keep reading.

Lawyer Shawn Buckley, counsel for the Allison Inquiry, says Health Canada could be criminally liable over its handling and approval of COVID-19 vaccines.

At a November 5 news conference, Buckley questioned why the vaccines were authorized through a different regulatory pathway than other drugs and called on the department to explain its decisions. Keep reading.

LifeLabs and its subsidiary have been ordered to pay more than $46,000 following complaints from three transgender and non-binary patients over identification and gender identification policies.

A B.C. tribunal awarded $32,000 in damages and additional compensation and fees, while also finding that LifeLabs’ identification policy was legitimate and adopted in good faith. Keep reading.

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