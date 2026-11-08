Source: Unsplash (Joy Real)

The Carney Liberals are setting aside $12 million in taxpayer money to preserve Justin Trudeau’s records, even as it projects a $62.3 billion deficit. Canadians could be waiting years to see the records.

The 2026 federal budget provides $3 million each year over four years to Library and Archives Canada (LAC) to acquire, preserve and make public the records of Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister.

Despite the investment, Canadians may wait years to access the Trudeau records, depending on the archival agreement. Ottawa has not said when the collection will open or how it will divide the $12 million among acquisition, preservation and access.

Trudeau could also be eligible for a tax credit if he makes a donation of eligible archival material (though no donation or tax benefit has in fact been confirmed). The budget doesn’t say anything about him receiving any of the funding himself.