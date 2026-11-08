LifeLabs was ordered to pay $32,000 for failing to accommodate three transgender and non-binary patients in gender ID disputes. However, a B.C. tribunal found its ID policy legitimate and adopted in good faith.

The October 29 decision, published Tuesday, awarded Noa Moses and Devan Snow $15,000 each and Vincent Viezzer $2,000 for ‘injury to dignity’.

Including $2,965.07 in lost wages and $11,100 in expert fees, LifeLabs and its subsidiary, Excelleris Technologies, owe $46,065.07, plus interest.

The case stems from separate incidents in 2019 involving government identification, gender markers and laboratory paperwork.