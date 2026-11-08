Source: Unsplash (Kris Shved)

Author: Dotan Rousso

On November 1, a disturbing incident unfolded in Hamilton, Ontario, when two boys approached young Air Cadets collecting donations for Remembrance Day and deliberately blew an air horn into their ears.

When a supervisor confronted them, a violent altercation followed. A woman intervened and assaulted the man, causing him to fall, after which a 12-year-old boy allegedly struck him repeatedly while he was on the ground. The victim suffered life-altering injuries, and both the woman and the boy have been charged.

Although the circumstances are deeply troubling, we do not yet know what motivated the attack, whether it reflected hostility toward the military and Remembrance Day or was simply an act of senseless violence.

Nevertheless, this incident matters not for what it proves about the attackers’ motives, but for the questions it raises about how effectively we transmit respect for our national heritage.

Across two World Wars, over 110,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders lost their lives, and tens of thousands were wounded, contributing to the defeat of history’s most murderous regimes.

These extraordinary sacrifices were made largely by young people who surrendered their own futures to secure the freedom and security of generations they would never meet.

Yet one must wonder how effectively Canada’s educational system communicates this historical legacy to younger generations, particularly when so much contemporary educational discourse emphasizes colonialism, historical injustice, discrimination and national wrongdoing.

These are legitimate and important subjects that deserve serious examination, and acknowledging historical injustices is essential to any mature national identity. However, when education disproportionately emphasizes the darker chapters of Canadian history without equally highlighting the country’s achievements, democratic institutions and historical sacrifices, it risks cultivating a national identity grounded more in guilt than in belonging, gratitude and pride.

Teaching students to recognize historical injustices is not the same as encouraging them to see their national heritage as inherently shameful.

Genuine critical thinking requires examining history in its complexity, acknowledging both moral failures and extraordinary achievements.

A society that teaches its younger generations primarily what their country has done wrong, while failing to explain what makes it worthy of appreciation, should hardly be surprised if some eventually develop indifference toward its traditions, institutions and national symbols.

The long-term consequences of such educational failures may be far more significant than declining participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies or weakening expressions of patriotism.

A functioning nation depends not only on economic prosperity, legal institutions and individual rights but also on a shared sense of belonging, collective responsibility and willingness to make personal sacrifices for the common good. Democratic institutions become vulnerable when citizens lose their sense of national belonging, while national security weakens when younger generations no longer understand why their country deserves defending.

Historical memory, national pride and civic responsibility are therefore essential foundations of a society capable of confronting future challenges.

As Remembrance Day approaches, the question is not simply whether Canadians will wear a poppy, but whether the next generation will understand why it matters.

A nation that teaches its children what to regret about their past, but fails to teach them what to honor, risks raising generations with little reason to defend its future.

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