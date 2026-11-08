Juno News

Juno News

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CLo's avatar
CLo
44m

some good points, but Canada was a great place 25 years ago. Today, Kanada is an anti-freedom, anti-capitalist, anti-accountability, pro-anti-semitism, anti-Christian, pro-criminal place where free speech is tenuous at best, victimhood is glorified, crime pays, foreigners are allowed to come and rape citizens born here and many of the population don't want to work and definitely don't want to work hard. kanada....its not worth lifting a finger to help or defend in any way. In fact, the sooner it burns to the ground, the better - as then the healing can begin.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
1h

The folks involved are (12-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy present but not charged, and 48-year-old woman Estela Quintanilla of Hamilton). That woman sure sounds foreign, but she didn't do the big damage, she tripped him. The 12 year old (who she didn't know) then stomped on his head. No description given on the 12 year old, no "white" or "Canadian", which surely would be if he was. I'll bet money he's black. I guess African, or Somali, but I don't know. The media is trying to blame it all on the woman though. No way I think these are Canadians, unless they're the new "Canadian on paper only" foreigners.

(Actually National Post is pathetic on this story, and on the Montreal policewoman that shot the jewish shopkeeper. They're lying by omission, towing the government line.)

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