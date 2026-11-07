Source: CPAC

Lawyer Shawn Buckley says Health Canada is “most likely liable” for criminal offences over its handling of COVID-19 vaccines, as the Allison Inquiry continues to press for answers about Canada’s pandemic response.

Buckley made the allegation during a November 5 news conference on Parliament Hill, where Conservative MP Dean Allison provided an update on the inquiry into Canadians who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines.

As inquiry counsel, Buckley used the update to challenge Health Canada’s vaccine approval process, arguing that the department should explain why COVID-19 vaccines were allowed to follow a different authorization pathway than other drugs.