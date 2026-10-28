Liberal MAID bill could allow euthanasia without warning, MP says
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis is warning that the Liberals’ new Bill C-41 could allow doctors to administer medical assistance in dying to terminally ill patients who have lost decision-making capacity without speaking to them immediately beforehand.
The bill would permit advance requests for MAID, raising concerns about how doctors determine whether a patient’s wishes remain valid. Keep reading.
Kinew calls for end to Indian Act as Carney considers repeal
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling for the abolition of the 150-year-old Indian Act, arguing its race-based status system conflicts with equality and Indigenous self-determination.
PM Carney says Ottawa will review the legislation but has not decided whether to repeal it. Keep reading.
B.C. Chief declares DRIPA repeal a “Declaration of War”
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has warned that repealing the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) would amount to a “declaration of war.”
The incoming Conservative government has pledged to repeal the legislation, arguing it has created legal uncertainty and threatened property rights. Keep reading.
EXCLUSIVE: 35+ parental-rights-backed trustees elected in GTA
Parental rights advocacy groups are celebrating school board election victories across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 20 candidates endorsed by Campaign Life Coalition winning seats.
In Durham, five candidates backed by Back2Basics also won, including trustees who oppose sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) programming in schools. Keep reading.
Several European countries reject Canada’s EU ‘associate membership’
Germany, Italy and Greece have objected to describing Canada as an “associate member” of the European Union, while France has expressed reservations ahead of this week’s Canada-EU summit in Montreal. The disagreement threatens a proposal championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with Germany reportedly seeking to remove the wording entirely. Keep reading.
Hopefully, the EU continues to reject Canada becoming involved in the EU. We do NOT want to become the EU nor do we want their rules & regulations nor do we want their immigration policies - oh, so many things we don't want. After all, one only has to look at what's happening over there, especially in France but Germany & Italy also have their issues. We have enough of our own problems w/o having more imported deadheads into our country.
Yes, let us the pensioner give the right to a Liberal government drone to MAID us while we are asleep.