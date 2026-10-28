Juno News

Juno News

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Angela's avatar
Angela
1h

Hopefully, the EU continues to reject Canada becoming involved in the EU. We do NOT want to become the EU nor do we want their rules & regulations nor do we want their immigration policies - oh, so many things we don't want. After all, one only has to look at what's happening over there, especially in France but Germany & Italy also have their issues. We have enough of our own problems w/o having more imported deadheads into our country.

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Dennis Mitchell's avatar
Dennis Mitchell
4h

Yes, let us the pensioner give the right to a Liberal government drone to MAID us while we are asleep.

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