Conservative MP Garnett Genuis is warning that the Liberals’ new Bill C-41 could allow doctors to administer medical assistance in dying to terminally ill patients who have lost decision-making capacity without speaking to them immediately beforehand.

The bill would permit advance requests for MAID, raising concerns about how doctors determine whether a patient’s wishes remain valid. Keep reading.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling for the abolition of the 150-year-old Indian Act, arguing its race-based status system conflicts with equality and Indigenous self-determination.

PM Carney says Ottawa will review the legislation but has not decided whether to repeal it. Keep reading.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has warned that repealing the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) would amount to a “declaration of war.”

The incoming Conservative government has pledged to repeal the legislation, arguing it has created legal uncertainty and threatened property rights. Keep reading.

Parental rights advocacy groups are celebrating school board election victories across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 20 candidates endorsed by Campaign Life Coalition winning seats.

In Durham, five candidates backed by Back2Basics also won, including trustees who oppose sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) programming in schools. Keep reading.

Germany, Italy and Greece have objected to describing Canada as an “associate member” of the European Union, while France has expressed reservations ahead of this week’s Canada-EU summit in Montreal. The disagreement threatens a proposal championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with Germany reportedly seeking to remove the wording entirely. Keep reading.

Share