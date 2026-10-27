Source: X (Sean Fraser/Garnett Genuis)

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis is warning Carney’s new ‘assisted suicide’ bill could see doctors euthanizing Canadians without warning, even after they can no longer consent.

The Liberals introduced Bill C-41, the Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act, on Tuesday. It would allow eligible Canadians who have a terminal illness to request MAID before the point at which they lose the mental capacity to consent.

Genuis warned on social media that patients could be put down without being told.

“New Liberal MAID bill would allow MAID/euthanasia to be administered in certain circumstances WITHOUT informing the patient of what is about to happen,” Genuis wrote.

“If someone signs an advance request, the practitioner would NOT be required to even talk to them before ending their life.”