Germany, Italy and Greece have objected to wording describing Canada as an “associate member” of the European Union, while France has expressed reservations, leaving a proposal championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unresolved ahead of the Montreal summit with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

At least four countries have objected on Tuesday to a draft statement containing the phrase. Germany wants the wording removed entirely.

The dispute comes following Von der Leyen’s announcement during her State of the Union speech in Strasbourg last month. Four EU diplomats told Politico she had floated the proposal without first consulting European capitals.