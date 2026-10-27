Back2Basics Durham and Campaign Life Coalition are celebrating after several school board trustee candidates they each endorsed for their pro-family and anti-sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) in schools stance were elected.

In Durham, five candidates from a list of twelve endorsed by Back2Basics, a coalition of concerned parents and grandparents, were elected in the Durham Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board on Monday.

In Toronto and further in the Greater Toronto Area, over 22 candidates whom Campaign Life Coalition, a pro-life, pro-family organization, believes to be “reliable votes on moral issues” have won.