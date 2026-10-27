Source: X (Mark Carney/Wab Kinew)

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shocked the nation Monday with his call for an end to Canada’s 150-year-old Indian Act, criticizing what he described as a race-based status system.

At a meeting with First Nations chiefs and premiers in Ottawa, Kinew held up his government-issued status card, which identifies him as an “Indian.”

He argued the law conflicts with Canada’s human rights commitments and is not needed to protect treaty rights or Indigenous self-determination.

“You can have self-determination, and you can have strong Indigenous nationhood, while at the same time not having the paternalism and the barriers that come with the Indian Act,” Kinew said.

“You have nothing to lose but your chains.”