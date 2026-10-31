Juno News

Juno News

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Linda McKeever's avatar
Linda McKeever
1h

We REALLY need to educate him. He is a servant of the people, not the people of Canada!!!!

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TLF's avatar
TLF
38mEdited

Of course he wants Canada to be the immigrant dump for his buddies .

Then he’s the hero.

Slick serpent he is.

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