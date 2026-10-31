Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing ahead with closer integration with the European Union, despite objections from Germany, France, Italy and Greece over his proposed “associate membership” designation.

A new statement calls for an “ever-closer association” by 2027, expanding cooperation on trade, defence, technology and labour mobility, while raising concerns among Conservatives about Canadian sovereignty. Keep reading.

Carney says Canada is working toward becoming the European Union’s first associate member, describing the goal as the “deepest possible partnership” short of full accession.

He plans to conclude negotiations by June, with Canadian cabinet ministers and European commissioners scheduled to meet in March to advance the proposal, despite European resistance to the designation. Keep reading.

Twelve B.C. politicians — nine NDP MLAs and three Conservatives — qualified for taxpayer-supported pensions on October 23, just one day before former premier David Eby called the snap election.

Four outgoing New Democrats were among them, including former cabinet ministers Brenda Bailey and Kelly Greene, as well as Susie Chant and Harwinder Sandhu, who were defeated. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney voted to uphold the Trudeau-era oil tanker ban off British Columbia’s northern coast, helping defeat a Conservative bill that would have repealed the restrictions by a vote of 191 to 132.

The decision preserves a major obstacle to expanding Canadian oil exports to Asian markets, despite Carney’s stated ambition to make Canada an energy superpower. Keep reading.

Share