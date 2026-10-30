Source: X (David Eby)

Twelve B.C. politicians, including four outgoing New Democrats, secured taxpayer-supported pensions just one day before former premier David Eby’s snap election.

Nine NDP MLAs and three Conservatives met the six-year eligibility threshold on October 23 and are entitled to future pension benefits regardless of the election outcome the following day, according to The Canadian Press.

Among them were former NDP cabinet ministers Brenda Bailey and Kelly Greene, who did not seek re-election, and Susie Chant and Harwinder Sandhu, who were defeated.