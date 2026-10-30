Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is doubling down on making Canada the European Union’s first associate member, despite objections — notably from Germany — that kept the designation out of the Montreal summit’s final declaration.

“We are working toward the deepest possible partnership, short of accession because of our geography, with Canada becoming the European Union’s first associate member,” Carney said Friday.

“Over the coming months, we will determine the substance, scale and scope of this form of membership.”

Carney said he hopes to conclude negotiations in June. Canadian cabinet ministers will meet European commissioners in March to advance the proposal.