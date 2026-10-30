Source: Facebook (Mark Carney)

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn took the Canada Ethics Commissioner to task over his decision not to recommend sanctions against Liberal MP Lori Idlout.

The Commissioner found that Idlout breached parliamentary ethics rules through a number of transactions involving the purchase of goods and services from family-owned businesses using taxpayer funds.

As Blacklock’s Reporter first reported, Gunn asked Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein at Wednesday’s House ethics committee meeting why Idlout faced no recommended sanctions despite repeated warnings about using taxpayer funds at her own business.

“How many times does someone have to violate it for there to be a sanction?” Gunn asked.

“How much money does someone have to borderline embezzle from the federal government, from taxpayers, for you to recommend a sanction?”